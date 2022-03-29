Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) went up by 6.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s stock price has collected 45.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ :DRTS) Right Now?

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $3.31 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of DRTS was 618.30K shares.

DRTS’s Market Performance

DRTS stocks went up by 45.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.40% and a quarterly performance of 48.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.30% for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.96% for DRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 47.09% for the last 200 days.

DRTS Trading at 40.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.62%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTS rose by +45.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. saw 49.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTS

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 380.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.18.