Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for LHC Group Inc. (LHCG)?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) went up by 6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $223.63. The company’s stock price has collected 5.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 49 min ago that UnitedHealth to Buy Home-Health Firm LHC Group

Is It Worth Investing in LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ :LHCG) Right Now?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LHCG is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for LHC Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.08, which is $1.02 above the current price. LHCG currently public float of 30.19M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHCG was 276.92K shares.

LHCG’s Market Performance

LHCG stocks went up by 5.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.50% and a quarterly performance of 14.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for LHC Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.79% for LHCG stocks with a simple moving average of 7.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHCG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHCG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LHCG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LHCG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $150 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LHCG, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

LHCG Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +20.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHCG rose by +9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.85. In addition, LHC Group Inc. saw 14.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHCG starting from Gachassin Nicholas III, who sale 800 shares at the price of $125.25 back on Dec 16. After this action, Gachassin Nicholas III now owns 7,509 shares of LHC Group Inc., valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Nixon Ronald T, the Director of LHC Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $201.62 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Nixon Ronald T is holding 26,000 shares at $1,008,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.89 for the present operating margin

+37.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for LHC Group Inc. stands at +5.21. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.