Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT)

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went up by 4.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/08/22 that Rocket Grew Into America’s Biggest Mortgage Lender, but Now Comes the Hard Part

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE :RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Rocket Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.25, which is $2.36 above the current price. RKT currently public float of 111.48M and currently shorts hold a 22.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKT was 5.90M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

RKT stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.32% and a quarterly performance of -22.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Rocket Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.47% for RKT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17.50. The rating they have provided for RKT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 19th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

RKT Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw -16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.76 for the present operating margin

+99.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +3.08. Equity return is now at value 48.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.