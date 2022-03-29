Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) went up by 13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s stock price has collected 15.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ :BITF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bitfarms Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.97. BITF currently public float of 169.23M and currently shorts hold a 6.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BITF was 6.57M shares.

BITF’s Market Performance

BITF stocks went up by 15.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.27% and a quarterly performance of -29.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.84% for Bitfarms Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.49% for BITF stocks with a simple moving average of -14.78% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +15.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw -16.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.70 for asset returns.