Is a Correction Looming Ahead for 51job Inc. (JOBS)

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 51job Inc. (NASDAQ :JOBS) Right Now?

51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JOBS is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 51job Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $361.31, which is -$1.19 below the current price. JOBS currently public float of 29.18M and currently shorts hold a 13.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOBS was 475.64K shares.

JOBS’s Market Performance

JOBS stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.51% and a quarterly performance of 14.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for 51job Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.43% for JOBS stocks with a simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JOBS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for JOBS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 11th of the previous year 2019.

JOBS Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBS rose by +8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.44. In addition, 51job Inc. saw 11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.51 for the present operating margin

+65.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for 51job Inc. stands at +29.74. The total capital return value is set at 7.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.14. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on 51job Inc. (JOBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.64. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.