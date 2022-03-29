Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) went up by 27.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected 42.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ :TCBP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TCBP currently public float of 9.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBP was 2.48M shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.29% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.68% for TCBP stocks with a simple moving average of 23.80% for the last 200 days.

TCBP Trading at 23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.81%, as shares surge +53.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +42.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1380. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-349.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stands at -275.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.