Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) went down by -14.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected 11.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/24/21 that Gap, Nordstrom, HP, Autodesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUP is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $19.87 above the current price. OCUP currently public float of 13.41M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUP was 180.97K shares.

OCUP’s Market Performance

OCUP stocks went up by 11.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.40% and a quarterly performance of 18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Ocuphire Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.43% for OCUP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.21% for the last 200 days.

OCUP Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw 13.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUP starting from Pepose Jay, who purchase 8,250 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Dec 13. After this action, Pepose Jay now owns 22,994 shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., valued at $30,112 using the latest closing price.

MANUSO JAMES S J, the Director of Ocuphire Pharma Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that MANUSO JAMES S J is holding 16,570 shares at $7,000 based on the most recent closing price.