Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) went up by 35.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.26. The company’s stock price has collected 21.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/21 that AMC, Square, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ :MRIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRIN is at -0.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Marin Software Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. MRIN currently public float of 15.10M and currently shorts hold a 8.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRIN was 3.36M shares.

MRIN’s Market Performance

MRIN stocks went up by 21.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.54% and a quarterly performance of -15.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.77% for Marin Software Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.89% for MRIN stocks with a simple moving average of -36.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRIN

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRIN reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2016.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MRIN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

MRIN Trading at 16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.33%, as shares surge +18.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRIN rose by +21.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Marin Software Incorporated saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRIN starting from Kinion Brian K, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kinion Brian K now owns 12,972 shares of Marin Software Incorporated, valued at $90,070 using the latest closing price.

Hutchison Donald P., the Director of Marin Software Incorporated, sale 44,217 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Hutchison Donald P. is holding 0 shares at $261,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.84 for the present operating margin

+46.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marin Software Incorporated stands at -53.01. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.75.