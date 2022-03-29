Here’s Our Rant About OceanPal Inc. (OP)

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) went up by 5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s stock price has collected 15.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ :OP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for OceanPal Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of OP was 5.36M shares.

OP’s Market Performance

OP stocks went up by 15.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 54.11% and a quarterly performance of -63.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 26.49% for OceanPal Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.84% for OP stocks with a simple moving average of -47.25% for the last 200 days.

OP Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.58%, as shares surge +62.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +15.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7400. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -62.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.04 for the present operating margin

+66.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at -40.34.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.