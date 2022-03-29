Here’s Our Rant About BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.60. The company’s stock price has collected 12.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/15/21 that Virgin Galactic, Bitcoin, Moderna, Goldman: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE :BTCM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BTCM is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BIT Mining Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.89. BTCM currently public float of 37.23M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTCM was 543.00K shares.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BTCM stocks went up by 12.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.47% and a quarterly performance of -56.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.46% for BIT Mining Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.69% for BTCM stocks with a simple moving average of -53.29% for the last 200 days.

BTCM Trading at 0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, BIT Mining Limited saw -50.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.13 for the present operating margin

+0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Limited stands at -3.73. Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.