Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) went up by 6.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 44.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ :FSRD) Right Now?

FSRD currently public float of 42.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSRD was 949.15K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

FSRD’s Market Performance

FSRD stocks went up by 44.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.78% and a quarterly performance of -75.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.82% for Fast Radius Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.47% for FSRD stocks with a simple moving average of -71.82% for the last 200 days.

FSRD Trading at -47.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.16%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSRD rose by +44.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.78. In addition, Fast Radius Inc. saw -75.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.