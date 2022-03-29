Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.42. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SWX) Right Now?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWX is at 0.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.25, which is $3.0 above the current price. SWX currently public float of 59.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWX was 299.15K shares.

SWX’s Market Performance

SWX stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.94% and a quarterly performance of 12.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.80% for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.68% for SWX stocks with a simple moving average of 13.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SWX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SWX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $63 based on the research report published on January 29th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWX reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SWX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SWX, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SWX Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWX rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.68. In addition, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. saw 13.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWX starting from DeBonis Eric, who sale 2,800 shares at the price of $71.84 back on May 10. After this action, DeBonis Eric now owns 12,662 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., valued at $201,141 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+12.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stands at +5.46. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.