Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Morgan Stanley (MS)?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/25/22 that Morgan Stanley’s China Plans Hit by Block-Trading Probe

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.28, which is $23.42 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.40B and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 11.39M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went down by -1.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.47% and a quarterly performance of -9.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.48% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to MS, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

MS Trading at -4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.09. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -7.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, who sale 17,162 shares at the price of $105.70 back on Feb 08. After this action, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M now owns 179,414 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $1,813,998 using the latest closing price.

Hotsuki Keishi, the Chief Risk Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 24,500 shares at $105.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Hotsuki Keishi is holding 270,986 shares at $2,572,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +24.50. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.