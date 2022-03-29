Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) went down by -32.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.22. The company’s stock price has collected -18.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CAPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CAPR is at 5.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $11.15 above the current price. CAPR currently public float of 23.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAPR was 352.70K shares.

CAPR’s Market Performance

CAPR stocks went down by -18.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.70% and a quarterly performance of 19.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for Capricor Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.85% for CAPR stocks with a simple moving average of -5.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAPR

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAPR reach a price target of $8.60, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for CAPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CAPR, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

CAPR Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.22%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAPR fell by -18.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. saw 31.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8549.86 for the present operating margin

-0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stands at -8175.86. Equity return is now at value -58.10, with -47.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.82.