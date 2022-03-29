Can Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Remain Competitive?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/22 that Zillow, Affirm, GoDaddy, Zendesk: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

UAA currently public float of 402.60M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.04M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.86% and a quarterly performance of -16.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.12% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.45% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UAA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

UAA Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.35. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+50.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +6.33. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.