Buy or Sell Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock Now | Don't Try to Be a Top Gun
Buy or Sell Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock Now | Don't Try to Be a Top Gun

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected -24.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ADN) Right Now?

ADN currently public float of 26.82M and currently shorts hold a 14.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADN was 598.78K shares.

ADN’s Market Performance

ADN stocks went down by -24.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.18% and a quarterly performance of -68.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.85% for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.71% for ADN stocks with a simple moving average of -68.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ADN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

ADN Trading at -35.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.44%, as shares sank -13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -24.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -67.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

