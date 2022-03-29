Alcoa Corporation (AA) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.09. The company’s stock price has collected 1.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that Netflix, Alibaba, Ford, Travelers: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE :AA) Right Now?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AA is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Alcoa Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.42, which is -$6.04 below the current price. AA currently public float of 182.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AA was 8.13M shares.

AA’s Market Performance

AA stocks went up by 1.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.77% and a quarterly performance of 54.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 188.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.79% for Alcoa Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.84% for AA stocks with a simple moving average of 75.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $100 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AA, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

AA Trading at 26.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +22.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.27. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw 55.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Slaven John D, who sale 28,326 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Feb 24. After this action, Slaven John D now owns 54,730 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $2,133,761 using the latest closing price.

Elam Harden Sonya, the EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer of Alcoa Corporation, sale 1,317 shares at $78.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18, which means that Elam Harden Sonya is holding 33,484 shares at $102,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.01 for the present operating margin

+21.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at +3.45. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.