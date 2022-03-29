A Lesson to Learn: First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.93. The company’s stock price has collected -4.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 95.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AG currently public float of 220.23M and currently shorts hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 5.90M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went down by -4.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.13% and a quarterly performance of 16.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.09% for First Majestic Silver Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of 6.82% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.21. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw 20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.