Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -14.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.33. The company’s stock price has collected -23.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

YSG currently public float of 96.19M and currently shorts hold a 25.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 5.19M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

YSG stocks went down by -23.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.97% and a quarterly performance of -60.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.20% for Yatsen Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.74% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -81.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YSG

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to YSG, setting the target price at $18.60 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

YSG Trading at -43.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares sank -46.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG fell by -23.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9814. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -65.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -40.50 for asset returns.