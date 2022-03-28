Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -3.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.42. The company’s stock price has collected -4.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :TNXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.39 above the current price. TNXP currently public float of 439.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNXP was 26.07M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stocks went down by -4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.28% and a quarterly performance of -42.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.62% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.97% for TNXP stocks with a simple moving average of -59.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNXP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for TNXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNXP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on April 18th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2017.

TNXP Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +31.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2240. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -35.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Sep 28. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 12,177 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $7,320 using the latest closing price.

Goodman Daniel Wintner, the Director of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Goodman Daniel Wintner is holding 5,001 shares at $5,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

Equity return is now at value -47.40, with -44.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.71.