We Analyzed the Future Direction of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX), Here is What We Found

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) went down by -12.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :RDBX) Right Now?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Redbox Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $6.96 above the current price. RDBX currently public float of 10.62M and currently shorts hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RDBX was 1.21M shares.

RDBX’s Market Performance

RDBX stocks went up by 3.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.21% and a quarterly performance of -64.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.05% for Redbox Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.18% for RDBX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDBX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for RDBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDBX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $15 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDBX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for RDBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to RDBX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

RDBX Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.99%, as shares surge +66.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDBX rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Redbox Entertainment Inc. saw -62.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDBX

Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.76.