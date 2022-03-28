We Analyzed the Future Direction of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), Here is What We Found

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) went down by -19.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s stock price has collected 20.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE :OCFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.53, which is $1.5 above the current price. OCFT currently public float of 388.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCFT was 1.96M shares.

OCFT’s Market Performance

OCFT stocks went up by 20.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.68% and a quarterly performance of -31.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.58% for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.57% for OCFT stocks with a simple moving average of -61.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCFT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for OCFT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OCFT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCFT reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for OCFT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 04th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to OCFT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

OCFT Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.61%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCFT rose by +20.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4784. In addition, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. saw -31.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.33 for the present operating margin

+34.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stands at -31.02. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.