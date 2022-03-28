We Analyzed the Future Direction of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN), Here is What We Found

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) went up by 4.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ :FRLN) Right Now?

FRLN currently public float of 12.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRLN was 959.72K shares.

FRLN’s Market Performance

FRLN stocks went up by 2.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.91% and a quarterly performance of -47.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.06% for FRLN stocks with a simple moving average of -65.30% for the last 200 days.

FRLN Trading at 1.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.47%, as shares surge +11.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRLN rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0501. In addition, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc saw -43.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.