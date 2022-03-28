The Chart for Ford Motor Company (F) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected -2.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/14/22 that Not ready for an electric vehicle, despite the spike in gas prices? Buckle up, here are some of the most fuel-efficient traditional cars

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.10.

The average price from analysts is $21.49, which is $4.58 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.92B and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 103.56M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.97% and a quarterly performance of -18.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.03% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.46% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for F stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for F by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for F in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to F, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on December 30th of the previous year.

F Trading at -11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.65. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FARLEY JR JAMES D, who sale 185,343 shares at the price of $17.85 back on Mar 03. After this action, FARLEY JR JAMES D now owns 1,269,656 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $3,308,929 using the latest closing price.

English Alexandra Ford, the Director of Ford Motor Company, purchase 38,789 shares at $19.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that English Alexandra Ford is holding 65,368 shares at $749,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.