Plantronics Inc. (POLY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) went up by 50.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.40. The company’s stock price has collected -7.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 3 hours ago that HP Agrees to Buy Poly for $3.3 Billion in Cash

Is It Worth Investing in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE :POLY) Right Now?

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POLY is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Plantronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.60, which is -$2.71 below the current price. POLY currently public float of 42.01M and currently shorts hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POLY was 299.80K shares.

POLY’s Market Performance

POLY stocks went down by -7.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.20% and a quarterly performance of -10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for Plantronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.98% for POLY stocks with a simple moving average of 32.27% for the last 200 days.

POLY Trading at 43.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +39.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POLY rose by +42.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.48. In addition, Plantronics Inc. saw -10.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POLY starting from JOURET GUIDO, who sale 400 shares at the price of $27.70 back on Mar 01. After this action, JOURET GUIDO now owns 22,026 shares of Plantronics Inc., valued at $11,080 using the latest closing price.

JOURET GUIDO, the Director of Plantronics Inc., sale 800 shares at $28.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that JOURET GUIDO is holding 22,426 shares at $22,784 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+45.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plantronics Inc. stands at -3.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.