Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Just Got Our Attention

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s stock price has collected 11.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/04/22 that Costco, Smith & Wesson, Splunk, Gap, Broadcom: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ :RIDE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lordstown Motors Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.58, which is $0.52 above the current price. RIDE currently public float of 158.23M and currently shorts hold a 23.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIDE was 7.25M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stocks went up by 11.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.64% and a quarterly performance of -24.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.64% for Lordstown Motors Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.32% for RIDE stocks with a simple moving average of -42.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $7 based on the research report published on November 12th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to RIDE, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

RIDE Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE rose by +11.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, who purchase 15,400 shares at the price of $2.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, NINIVAGGI DANIEL A now owns 20,000 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $37,350 using the latest closing price.

NINIVAGGI DANIEL A, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Lordstown Motors Corp., purchase 4,600 shares at $2.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that NINIVAGGI DANIEL A is holding 4,600 shares at $11,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -69.10, with -59.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.