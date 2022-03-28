Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) went up by 12.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

DBGI currently public float of 9.57M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 540.85K shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

DBGI stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 72.38% and a quarterly performance of -25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.78% for Digital Brands Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.23% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of -37.67% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at 31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares surge +74.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4955. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -21.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.