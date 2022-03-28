Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT)?

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) went up by 25.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s stock price has collected 114.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRXT) Right Now?

CRXT currently public float of 20.32M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRXT was 896.55K shares.

CRXT’s Market Performance

CRXT stocks went up by 114.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.45% and a quarterly performance of -48.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 50.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.70% for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 97.69% for CRXT stocks with a simple moving average of -69.40% for the last 200 days.

CRXT Trading at 46.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.38%, as shares surge +75.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRXT rose by +114.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8701. In addition, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.