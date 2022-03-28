Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Allego N.V. (ALLG)?

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.91. The company’s stock price has collected 91.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allego N.V. (NYSE :ALLG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Allego N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50, which is -$5.27 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ALLG was 1.82M shares.

ALLG’s Market Performance

ALLG stocks went up by 91.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 87.95% and a quarterly performance of 89.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 56.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.75% for Allego N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.50% for ALLG stocks with a simple moving average of 90.67% for the last 200 days.

ALLG Trading at 87.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 56.36%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG rose by +115.72%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Allego N.V. saw 89.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.