Is Canaan Inc. (CAN) a Keeper?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) went down by -9.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.10. The company’s stock price has collected 11.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ :CAN) Right Now?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Canaan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CAN currently public float of 156.87M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAN was 4.75M shares.

CAN’s Market Performance

CAN stocks went up by 11.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.54% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.18% for Canaan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.39% for CAN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.08% for the last 200 days.

CAN Trading at 18.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.86%, as shares surge +16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 13.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Equity return is now at value 95.70, with 52.60 for asset returns.