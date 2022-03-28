Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) went down by -3.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :HYMC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HYMC is at 0.92.

HYMC currently public float of 59.80M and currently shorts hold a 18.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYMC was 27.46M shares.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC stocks went down by -5.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 305.32% and a quarterly performance of 89.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 33.99% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.52% for HYMC stocks with a simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at 104.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.06%, as shares surge +331.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0150. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw 108.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, who sale 7,817,401 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Mar 08. After this action, WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC now owns 735,117 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $7,228,751 using the latest closing price.

WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 38,299 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,552,518 shares at $39,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.63 for the present operating margin

-140.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -289.92. The total capital return value is set at -45.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.26.

Based on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), the company’s capital structure generated 889.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.89. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 858.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 220.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.