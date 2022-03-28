Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NIO Inc. (NIO)

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) went down by -9.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that NIO’s Delivery Guidance Came Up Short. Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NYSE :NIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NIO is at 2.44.

NIO currently public float of 1.54B and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIO was 66.61M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.17% and a quarterly performance of -34.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.02% for NIO Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for NIO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $32.40 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NIO, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

NIO Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, NIO Inc. saw -37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Equity return is now at value -31.40, with -13.10 for asset returns.