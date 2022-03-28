Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) went up by 1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s stock price has collected 1.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/22 that American Airlines to Resume Alcohol Sales Next Month

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ :AAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AAL is at 1.58.

AAL currently public float of 642.13M and currently shorts hold a 16.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AAL was 43.90M shares.

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL stocks went up by 1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.29% and a quarterly performance of -6.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for American Airlines Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.14% for AAL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.06% for the last 200 days.

AAL Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.95 for the present operating margin

+0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at -6.67. Equity return is now at value 26.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.