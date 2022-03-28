Here’s Our Rant About DSS Inc. (DSS)

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) went down by -8.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s stock price has collected 6.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DSS Inc. (AMEX :DSS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DSS is at 1.60.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.39 above the current price. DSS currently public float of 53.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DSS was 1.67M shares.

DSS’s Market Performance

DSS stocks went up by 6.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 62.43% and a quarterly performance of -21.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.45% for DSS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.04% for DSS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSS stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for DSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DSS in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

Dawson James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSS reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2013.

DSS Trading at 25.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.30%, as shares surge +58.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSS rose by +6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5602. In addition, DSS Inc. saw -9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DSS starting from DSS, INC., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.07 back on Dec 16. After this action, DSS, INC. now owns 91,879,003 shares of DSS Inc., valued at $1,800 using the latest closing price.

DSS, INC., the 10% Owner of DSS Inc., purchase 11,693 shares at $0.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DSS, INC. is holding 91,854,003 shares at $783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.73 for the present operating margin

+29.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for DSS Inc. stands at +20.49. The total capital return value is set at -22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.59. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on DSS Inc. (DSS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.