Here’s How Your Trade ING Groep N.V. (ING) Aggressively Right Now

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.97. The company's stock price has collected -1.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE :ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.83.

ING currently public float of 3.78B and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ING was 6.86M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stocks went down by -1.24% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.70% and a quarterly performance of -24.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.60% for ING Groep N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for ING stocks with a simple moving average of -24.31% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at -20.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw -25.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.