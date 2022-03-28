Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -2.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DNN currently public float of 803.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 10.56M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.56% and a quarterly performance of 15.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.97% for Denison Mines Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.23% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of 18.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNN

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DNN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

DNN Trading at 21.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6020. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.