Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Meta Platforms Inc. (FB)?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s stock price has collected 2.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/22 that Zuckerberg and Meta’s Leadership Take Remote Work to the Extreme

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ :FB) Right Now?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FB is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 33 analysts out of 56 who provided ratings for Meta Platforms Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $314.73, which is $102.4 above the current price. FB currently public float of 2.30B and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FB was 35.64M shares.

FB’s Market Performance

FB stocks went up by 2.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.85% and a quarterly performance of -33.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for Meta Platforms Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.19% for FB stocks with a simple moving average of -30.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $265 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FB reach a price target of $325, previously predicting the price at $360. The rating they have provided for FB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

FB Trading at -7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FB rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.72. In addition, Meta Platforms Inc. saw -34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FB starting from Newstead Jennifer, who sale 768 shares at the price of $211.37 back on Mar 22. After this action, Newstead Jennifer now owns 15,354 shares of Meta Platforms Inc., valued at $162,332 using the latest closing price.

Newstead Jennifer, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc., sale 330 shares at $190.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Newstead Jennifer is holding 16,122 shares at $62,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.65 for the present operating margin

+80.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Platforms Inc. stands at +33.38. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.