CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) went up by 10.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.87. The company’s stock price has collected 25.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ :CTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for CTI BioPharma Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.27, which is $3.87 above the current price. CTIC currently public float of 72.44M and currently shorts hold a 11.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTIC was 4.76M shares.

CTIC’s Market Performance

CTIC stocks went up by 25.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 125.43% and a quarterly performance of 116.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.37% for CTI BioPharma Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.59% for CTIC stocks with a simple moving average of 98.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on August 09th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2021.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to CTIC, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at 81.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +120.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +135.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC rose by +25.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw 110.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Craig Adam R, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Dec 02. After this action, Craig Adam R now owns 13,500 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $5,337 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of CTI BioPharma Corp., purchase 2,000,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 4,085,933 shares at $5,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

The total capital return value is set at -119.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.77. Equity return is now at value -182.00, with -108.80 for asset returns.

Based on CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), the company’s capital structure generated 18.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.69. Total debt to assets is 12.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.