Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) went up by 7.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.95. The company’s stock price has collected 123.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELZ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELZ is at 4.81.

CELZ currently public float of 2.03M and currently shorts hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELZ was 4.76M shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

CELZ stocks went up by 123.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.16% and a quarterly performance of 73.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.26% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 93.60% for CELZ stocks with a simple moving average of -55.22% for the last 200 days.

CELZ Trading at 79.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.87%, as shares surge +87.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ rose by +123.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 57.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.