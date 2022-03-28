Buy or Sell Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) went up by 15.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s stock price has collected 14.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE :DLNG) Right Now?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLNG is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is $0.51 above the current price. DLNG currently public float of 33.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLNG was 62.25K shares.

DLNG’s Market Performance

DLNG stocks went up by 14.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.93% and a quarterly performance of 21.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.73% for Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.91% for DLNG stocks with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLNG

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to DLNG, setting the target price at $2.65 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

DLNG Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLNG rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.97. In addition, Dynagas LNG Partners LP saw 20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.91 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynagas LNG Partners LP stands at +38.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.