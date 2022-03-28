A Lesson to Learn: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) went up by 12.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.65.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ :GFAI) Right Now?

GFAI currently public float of 9.43M and currently shorts hold a 64.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GFAI was 10.31M shares.

GFAI’s Market Performance

GFAI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 172.44% and a quarterly performance of -17.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.41% for Guardforce AI Co. Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 39.03% for GFAI stocks with a simple moving average of -35.01% for the last 200 days.

GFAI Trading at 42.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.01%, as shares surge +87.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFAI remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8317. In addition, Guardforce AI Co. Limited saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.