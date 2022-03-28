A Lesson to Learn: Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) went down by -9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.15. The company’s stock price has collected -19.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/04/22 that Grab Stock Rebounds From Slump After Losses Widened

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :GRAB) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $6.66, which is $3.3 above the current price. GRAB currently public float of 2.58B and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRAB was 25.89M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stocks went down by -19.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -40.00% and a quarterly performance of -55.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.12% for Grab Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.88% for GRAB stocks with a simple moving average of -64.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3.60 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRAB reach a price target of $5.70, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for GRAB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to GRAB, setting the target price at $7.90 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

GRAB Trading at -33.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.27%, as shares sank -43.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -19.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -53.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.