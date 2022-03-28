A Lesson to Learn: DatChat Inc. (DATS)

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) went up by 89.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price has collected -2.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ :DATS) Right Now?

DATS currently public float of 14.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DATS was 3.33M shares.

DATS’s Market Performance

DATS stocks went down by -2.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.63% and a quarterly performance of -51.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.95% for DatChat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 84.22% for DATS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.69% for the last 200 days.

DATS Trading at 49.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DATS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +32.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DATS rose by +72.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7402. In addition, DatChat Inc. saw -45.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DATS

The total capital return value is set at -331.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -717.37.

Based on DatChat Inc. (DATS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.75. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.