Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) went up by 10.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ :YTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YTRA is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yatra Online Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

YTRA currently public float of 51.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YTRA was 108.57K shares.

YTRA’s Market Performance

YTRA stocks went up by 3.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly performance of -8.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Yatra Online Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.46% for YTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to YTRA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

YTRA Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6098. In addition, Yatra Online Inc. saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Equity return is now at value -80.00, with -19.80 for asset returns.