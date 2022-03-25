Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) went up by 17.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 41.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX :WLMS) Right Now?

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX:WLMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 55.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLMS is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $4.05 above the current price. WLMS currently public float of 13.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLMS was 317.22K shares.

WLMS’s Market Performance

WLMS stocks went up by 41.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.52% and a quarterly performance of -31.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.73% for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.43% for WLMS stocks with a simple moving average of -45.14% for the last 200 days.

WLMS Trading at 8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +50.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLMS rose by +41.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5300. In addition, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. saw -29.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLMS starting from PAGLIARA TRACY D, who purchase 2,689 shares at the price of $1.81 back on Mar 22. After this action, PAGLIARA TRACY D now owns 518,388 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., valued at $4,867 using the latest closing price.

Hruby Raymond A. Jr., the EVP, Business Development of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Hruby Raymond A. Jr. is holding 30,000 shares at $17,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.26 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stands at +0.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.