Why Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/21 that Trump Partner Exploring Ways to End Ties to Ex-President’s Company

Is It Worth Investing in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE :VNO) Right Now?

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Vornado Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.70, which is $0.14 above the current price. VNO currently public float of 175.41M and currently shorts hold a 7.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNO was 1.54M shares.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO stocks went down by -0.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.56% and a quarterly performance of 10.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Vornado Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.67% for VNO stocks with a simple moving average of 3.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VNO, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

VNO Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.82. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.13 for the present operating margin

+23.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at +11.07. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.