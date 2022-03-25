We Analyzed the Future Direction of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT), Here is What We Found

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) went up by 28.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.59. The company’s stock price has collected 39.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APLT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Applied Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.90, which is $26.2 above the current price. APLT currently public float of 20.84M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APLT was 401.58K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT stocks went up by 39.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.00% and a quarterly performance of -72.49%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.76% for Applied Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.31% for APLT stocks with a simple moving average of -78.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

APLT Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.00%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +39.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc. saw -70.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Perfetti Riccardo, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Mar 23. After this action, Perfetti Riccardo now owns 160,909 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc., valued at $59,100 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc., purchase 21,961 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 130,909 shares at $43,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -106.40, with -84.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.