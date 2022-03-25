We Analyzed the Future Direction of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX), Here is What We Found

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) went up by 6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.41. The company’s stock price has collected -5.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AMLX) Right Now?

AMLX currently public float of 39.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMLX was 474.22K shares.

AMLX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.31% for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.45% for AMLX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.68% for the last 200 days.

AMLX Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -27.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMLX fell by -5.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.57. In addition, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.