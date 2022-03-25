We Analyzed the Future Direction of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS), Here is What We Found

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) went up by 9.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.38. The company’s stock price has collected 15.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AKTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AKTS is at 1.32.

The average price from analysts is $11.38, which is $4.4 above the current price. AKTS currently public float of 52.31M and currently shorts hold a 10.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKTS was 624.54K shares.

AKTS’s Market Performance

AKTS stocks went up by 15.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.54% and a quarterly performance of -0.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Akoustis Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.50% for AKTS stocks with a simple moving average of -12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKTS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AKTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKTS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKTS reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AKTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AKTS, setting the target price at $7.40 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

AKTS Trading at 19.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKTS rose by +15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Akoustis Technologies Inc. saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKTS starting from McGuire James Michael, who purchase 17,800 shares at the price of $5.62 back on Feb 07. After this action, McGuire James Michael now owns 57,266 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc., valued at $100,036 using the latest closing price.

Denbaars Steven, the Director of Akoustis Technologies Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $5.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Denbaars Steven is holding 249,532 shares at $41,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKTS

Equity return is now at value -41.80, with -38.40 for asset returns.