We Analyzed the Future Direction of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS), Here is What We Found

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) went up by 7.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s stock price has collected 10.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :AGFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGFS is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.08, which is $2.04 above the current price. AGFS currently public float of 18.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFS was 61.38K shares.

AGFS’s Market Performance

AGFS stocks went up by 10.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.25% and a quarterly performance of 20.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for AGFS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AGFS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AGFS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $3 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFS reach a price target of $6.40. The rating they have provided for AGFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2018.

AGFS Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFS rose by +10.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9800. In addition, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFS starting from Miao Graham G, who sale 7,395 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Aug 30. After this action, Miao Graham G now owns 45,186 shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc., valued at $14,938 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+44.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stands at -3.27. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.